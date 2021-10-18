ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) by 162.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.84% of ProShares Ultra Euro worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Euro stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Euro has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.