Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sells $152,350.00 in Stock

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) CEO Sean Bohen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $152,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Bohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Sean Bohen sold 1,085 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $32,625.95.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55.

Shares of OLMA opened at $30.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

