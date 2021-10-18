Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Major Shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin Acquires 3,677 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alvin Gerald Libin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

On Tuesday, October 12th, Alvin Gerald Libin bought 1,300 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 4,814 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,798.60.

On Thursday, August 26th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 1,193 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,643.14.

On Monday, August 23rd, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68.

On Friday, August 20th, Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $25.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.92. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.