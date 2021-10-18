Bank of Montreal Can Sells 111,520 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,976,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,859 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,944,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 75,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 171,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NYSE BBVA opened at $6.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.