Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Heartland Financial USA worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

HTLF opened at $50.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have commented on HTLF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.