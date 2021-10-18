Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,421,000 after buying an additional 527,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after buying an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after buying an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,226,000 after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS opened at $181.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.97. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.