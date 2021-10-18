Citigroup Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 409.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Clearwater Paper worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 3.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 264,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 3,040.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLW stock opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $406.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

