Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after acquiring an additional 282,732 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 167,781 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 40,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $135.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.57. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $714.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.