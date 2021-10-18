Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 212.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fisker by 354.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of FSR opened at $14.15 on Monday. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSR. Barclays cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.