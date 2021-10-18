Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Watsco by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $285.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

