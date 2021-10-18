Bank of Montreal Can Sells 226,663 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,184 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,663 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,331,000 after acquiring an additional 94,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,946,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $60.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at $461,708.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob C. Holmes bought 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

