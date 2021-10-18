KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) Stake Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 284.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $960,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 86.3% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 95,298 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KGRN opened at $46.63 on Monday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $44.11.

