Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $580,000 Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after purchasing an additional 27,554 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX stock opened at $213.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $166.51 and a one year high of $235.76.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.