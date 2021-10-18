Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,016 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIF opened at $13.46 on Monday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

