Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $557,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDW. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,791,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,108,000.

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.68 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.20 and a twelve month high of $82.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.086 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

