The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 22,278 Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 96,581 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

CPE stock opened at $52.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. Equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

