Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,779,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,117,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,351,000 after acquiring an additional 985,934 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

