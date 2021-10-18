The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 508 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 560,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,079,000 after acquiring an additional 154,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after acquiring an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after acquiring an additional 264,945 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $655,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,900 shares of company stock worth $6,643,085. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $90.09 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.10 and a one year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,003.00 and a beta of 0.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

