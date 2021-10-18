Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBCV. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $532,000.

FBCV opened at $28.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

