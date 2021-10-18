Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,970.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,442,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,357,000 after buying an additional 18,503,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,747,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193,041 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.2% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 22,495,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111,177 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 323.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,503,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,991 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 62,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $3,225,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $4,388,052.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 614,966 shares of company stock valued at $36,411,679. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $52.67 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.57.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

