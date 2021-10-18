The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 676 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,247,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 686,157 shares of company stock valued at $235,887,356. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $287.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $325.36 and a 200-day moving average of $301.02. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $179.24 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

