Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock Holdings Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPK opened at $127.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.28. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

