Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Otter Tail worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Otter Tail by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Otter Tail by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 46.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $58.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $37.52 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.