Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genesco were worth $9,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the first quarter worth approximately $35,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Genesco by 627.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after buying an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesco by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $67.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesco news, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

