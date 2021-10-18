Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.33.

EXPD stock opened at $116.06 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.18. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $85.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

