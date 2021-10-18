Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMPI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday.

CMPI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

