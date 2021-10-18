Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416,676 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $9,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $25.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.04.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

