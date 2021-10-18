BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,725 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.22% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $72,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 502,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after purchasing an additional 234,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $33.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

