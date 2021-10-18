ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,995,589 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 382,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.85% of ADT worth $75,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $186,167,000 after buying an additional 14,654,888 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its position in ADT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $19,937,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $9,493,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in ADT by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,789,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 982,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

NYSE:ADT opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

ADT Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.