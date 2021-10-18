JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $60.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive stock opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,828.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.17 million. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the second quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth $75,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.