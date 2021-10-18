DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of RMBL opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $168.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 13,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $233,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in RumbleON during the first quarter worth $280,000. 41.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

