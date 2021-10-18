NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTAP. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Northland Securities raised their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

