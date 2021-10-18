Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.71.

KNX stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

