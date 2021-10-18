Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Sells $951,520.00 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $119.15 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $119.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after buying an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,256,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

