Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Decreases By 22.2%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 346,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.76. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $256.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 155,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 34.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 56,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

