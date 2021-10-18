Short Interest in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Decreases By 22.2%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 269,700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 346,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
NASDAQ CVLG opened at $32.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.76. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.
Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $256.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Covenant Logistics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.
Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.
