Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.92.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,154,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

