Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $599.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $615.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $557.61 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $622.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Equity Residential by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,710,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,878,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,336,000 after buying an additional 154,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,069,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

