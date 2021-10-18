China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,371,800 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the September 15th total of 31,432,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,789,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EGRNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of China Evergrande Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of China Evergrande Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGRNF opened at $0.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49. China Evergrande Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Property Management Services, and Other Businesses. It is involved in the development of residential properties, as well as other businesses, including property investment, property management, property construction, new energy vehicle, hotel operation, finance, internet, cultural tourism, and health businesses.

