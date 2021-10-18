BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,008,002 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,975,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008,002 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.85% of Albertsons Companies worth $78,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 139.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 262.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter worth $191,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $28.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

