Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228,714 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 94.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after acquiring an additional 731,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,689,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 191,474 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 40.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,402,000 after acquiring an additional 276,986 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.11 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $64.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

