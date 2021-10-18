Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of JELD-WEN worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $25.96 on Monday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.