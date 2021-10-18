Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 8,300 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.82, for a total value of $1,069,206.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,385,884.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $681,445.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PIPR opened at $157.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $161.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

