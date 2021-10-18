PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PBF Energy from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of PBF opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 86.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

