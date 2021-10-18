Zacks Investment Research Lowers Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.74. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 30,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Morphic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morphic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Morphic by 139.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 34,747 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 1,440.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

