Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

