Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will announce sales of $2.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.69 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.41 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

