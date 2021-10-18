$4.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report sales of $4.75 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.71 billion. Edison International reported sales of $4.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.16 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.32 billion to $15.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edison International.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

EIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

EIX stock opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.