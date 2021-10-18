Brokerages Anticipate Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $3.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $4.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million.

SPRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

SPRO stock opened at $17.02 on Monday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $547.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 22,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 270,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,004 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

