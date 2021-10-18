Citigroup Inc. Has $233,000 Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 448.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on XENT shares. Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.69 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.63. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.15.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

