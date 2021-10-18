Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,164,132 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 33.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 220.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

